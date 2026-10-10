Moscow confirms readiness to supply diesel to the US

Moscow has confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and world markets. This was recorded in a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by the Kremlin.

The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on diesel fuel supplies. According to him, Russia will immediately supply 300 thousand tons, and another 500 thousand tons are expected in November. The aim is for the additional quantities to help calm global markets.

Deliveries could start in October

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that his country is ready to start deliveries as early as October. He indicated that diesel exports would also be increased in November and December.

The statements by Putin, Trump and Novak outlined an agreement to restore or expand Russian supplies to the US and international markets. The statement did not provide details about the specific buyers, routes and financial terms of the deal.

Zelensky: This will finance the war

The agreement between Moscow and Washington has provoked a reaction from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said that the proceeds from the sale of Russian oil products could provide Moscow with funds to continue the war.

„Gifts to Putin will not bring peace and no benefit to the civilized world. Russia will thank you for the diesel with more terror and meanness. "Permitting it to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must end, not continue," Zelensky wrote.

Thus, the planned diesel supplies have become not only an energy and market issue, but also a new occasion for a political clash between Washington, Moscow and Kiev.

Sources: bnrnews.bg