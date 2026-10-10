Ukraine will continue to strike Russian oil refineries despite the decision of the Donald Trump administration to allow deals with Russian diesel fuel. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing a senior Ukrainian official, whose name was not specified.

According to the publication, Kiev does not plan to stop attacks with long-range drones against Russian energy infrastructure. “We will burn Russian oil refineries“, the Ukrainian official said.

Zelensky: This will finance the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized the US decision after a meeting with a congressional delegation in Kiev. He described it as a “weak decision“ that will help finance Russia's war and give confidence to Vladimir Putin.

“Gifts for Putin will bring neither peace nor benefit to the civilized world,“ Zelensky said.

The US measure followed a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin. According to a statement by the US president, Russia should deliver over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons after that. A subsequent delivery of 3 million tons was also announced.

The US license is valid until April 2027.

Following the conversation, the US Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control, issued General License No. 135. It authorizes the sale, delivery, unloading and import of diesel fuel of Russian origin into the United States. The permit is valid until April 17, 2027.

Moscow confirmed that it is ready to supply petroleum products to the American and world markets. Meanwhile, the aide to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, said that Putin has rejected the possibility of resuming peace talks and insisted that Russia will continue hostilities until Ukraine surrenders.

Thus, the agreements on Russian diesel do not lead to an end to the Ukrainian campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. The Financial Times did not indicate a specific timetable for future attacks, and the identity of the Ukrainian representative who made the statement remains unknown.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ft.com