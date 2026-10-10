Zelensky: Gifts for Putin will not bring peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described any easing of sanctions against Russia as a "blatant weakness" unless it is linked to a clear and long-term de-escalation agreement. His reaction came after US President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease sanctions and allow Russian diesel to be shipped to world markets.

“Gifts for Putin will not bring peace and will not benefit the civilized world,” Zelensky said. According to him, Russia will respond to the permission to sell diesel fuel with new attacks and "vileness".

Kiev offers mutual cessation of strikes

The Ukrainian president said that his country is ready for mirror steps for de-escalation and that the American team is familiar with this position. Zelensky defined the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities as a response to the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“Ukraine will not destroy Russian oil refineries if Russia does not destroy the country's energy sector“, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

He suggested that the United States mediate an agreement under which the two countries would cease strikes on energy facilities. According to Zelensky, American capabilities are sufficient to reach such a compromise.

Trump linked diesel shortage to strikes

Donald Trump earlier called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian fuel infrastructure. The US president said that Ukrainian strikes had led to a diesel shortage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the call, but said that Russia did not promise to stop attacks on Ukrainian energy if Ukrainian forces stopped strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Zelensky urged Washington to provide support for the protection of life and people in Ukraine and to hold a "resolute, not weak" conversation with Moscow. He described the permission for Russian exports of oil products as an investment in the war, which he believes must be ended.

Sources: unian.net