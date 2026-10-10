South Korean ambassador to Ukraine returns home

South Korea's ambassador to Ukraine has returned home amid a diplomatic dispute with Kiev, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced. Seoul recalled the diplomat after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly spoke about the transfer of two North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian army to South Korea.

South Korean authorities wanted the matter to remain confidential. President Lee Jae-myeon has demanded a formal apology and expressed concerns that releasing the information could endanger the families of the prisoners of war.

Seoul warns of additional measures

The South Korean government said it could take “additional measures“, without specifying what they would be. The decision to recall the ambassador was announced after Seoul criticized Zelensky's public mention of the transfer.

In response, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said: “Diplomacy must prevail over emotions“.

Tension also over supplies to Russia

The diplomatic dispute developed against the backdrop of individual criticism of South Korea over fuel supplies to Russia. According to a publication in the British newspaper “The Guardian“, 176,000 tons of products, mainly diesel fuel, were shipped from South Korean ports to Russia in July and August.

The supplies have provoked a reaction from Kiev. The South Korean government has not announced any specific follow-up actions, but has warned that it may take new measures.

Sources: bta.bg