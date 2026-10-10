Dozens injured and damage in Panama earthquake

About 20 people suffered minor injuries in the powerful earthquake that shook Panama on Friday, October 9. The tremor caused damage to residential buildings, hospitals, schools, churches, government offices, hotels and transport infrastructure in several provinces of the country, reports “Interfax“, citing Panamanian authorities.

According to preliminary data from the National Civil Protection System, about 200 buildings and infrastructure sites were affected. Damage to roads and bridges was recorded, and the assessment of material damage is ongoing. The Ministry of Education reported damage to 188 educational institutions, including cracks in walls, damaged roofs and partial collapses.

The earthquake also affected part of the infrastructure of the Panama Canal, which is one of the most important maritime transport routes in the world. His administration reported minor damage to four office buildings, but stressed that shipping was not interrupted and the canal continued to function normally. Inspections of the locks, dams and other infrastructure are continuing.

Economy and Finance Minister Felipe Chapman said that despite the lack of a final assessment of the damage, the government had already begun negotiations with at least five international financial institutions. The aim is to provide funds for the reconstruction of the affected areas and assistance to the affected population.

According to the Geological Institute of the University of Panama, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.5. The epicenter was registered about 39 kilometers from the city of Tonosi, in the southwest of the country, at a depth of about 10 kilometers. The US Geological Survey initially reported a higher magnitude, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) later issued a 7.7.

Numerous aftershocks have been recorded since the main quake, some of which were also strongly felt by the population. Authorities are continuing to monitor seismic activity and inspect buildings in the most affected areas.

The earthquake has caused mass evacuations and temporary power outages in several provinces. Despite the strength of the quake, key infrastructure, including the Panama Canal and the Tocumen International Airport, have resumed normal operations. There are no confirmed deaths, according to initial reports.