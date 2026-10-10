At least 20 killed in bloody attack in Congo

Former UFC fighter and US special forces veteran Tim Kennedy was shot three times in a deadly ambush in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 20 people were killed or wounded in the attack, including local soldiers and foreign military specialists. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the operation. The information was also published by the sports publication SPORTbible on October 10.

The attack took place on September 17 in the province of South Kivu, in the eastern part of the African country. Kennedy was involved in an operation by the private security company Vectus Global, led by American businessman Erik Prince, founder of the notorious private military company Blackwater and an ally of US President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters sources, an armed group ambushed the company's employees as they moved between two positions. The attack was well-organized, with the enemy forces supposedly able to determine their location by tracking a drone used for reconnaissance.

Among the dead were at least seven Congolese and a former New Zealand special forces soldier. SPORTbible identified the latter as Justin Conaghlen, who served in the elite Special Air Service (SAS) unit. According to Reuters sources, there are probably local civilians among the victims, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

Tim Kennedy received three gunshot wounds to the leg, but survived. After the attack, he was evacuated from Congo and transported to the United States, where he is being treated at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center near Washington. According to publications, his condition is stable.

The 47-year-old American is well-known to fans of mixed martial arts. Before retiring from professional sports in 2016, he competed in the UFC middleweight category and recorded victories against famous opponents, including former champion Michael Bisping. In his career, he also faced Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum.

In addition to being a professional fighter, Kennedy is also known for his military career. He served in the elite units of the US Army “Green Berets“ and has experience in special operations. After the end of his sports career, he developed an active public activity, including his own podcast, in which he talks to fighters, veterans and popular personalities. He is a father of four children.

What is the former UFC fighter doing in Congo?

Kennedy's presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is related to the activities of Vectus Global – a private company providing consulting and security services. It is involved in operations aimed at protecting mineral revenues, curbing smuggling and helping Congolese authorities collect taxes.

Eric Prince's company is expanding its presence in the country amid ongoing conflict between government forces and the M23 rebel movement, which controls large areas of eastern Congo.

Earlier this year, Vectus Global employees helped the Congolese army secure control of the strategic town of Uvira in South Kivu province. This comes after diplomatic efforts by Washington to withdraw Rwandan-backed rebels from the area.

According to Reuters, the company's initial mission was primarily related to protecting revenues from Congo's rich mineral deposits. However, its involvement has gradually expanded to include activities in close proximity to the fighting.