Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the conflict in Ukraine, relations around Iran, supplies of Russian diesel and a possible new personal meeting by phone. The conversation took place on the evening of October 9 and lasted about an hour and a half.

Most of the conversation was devoted to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, reported the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. According to him, Putin accepted “with understanding“ some US proposals for steps towards de-escalation, but the specific initiatives were not specified.

Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “saturated“ and “friendly“. “No one wanted to be the first to end the conversation“, he said.

Moscow postpones return to trilateral talks

According to Ushakov, Putin has stated that Russia is not ready to immediately resume trilateral contacts with Ukraine and the United States. Moscow believes that circumstances have changed after Kiev's actions, which the Russian side defines as an attempt to disrupt the elections in Russia.

Ushakov also conveyed the Russian president's position that Moscow remains ready to seek a political and diplomatic settlement that would ensure long-term peace. Putin has also informed Trump about the situation on the front, stating that Russian troops hold the initiative. This is an assessment of the Russian side and has not been independently confirmed in the publication.

Trump has undertaken to convey the Russian signals to the Ukrainian delegation, which at that time was in Miami for meetings with American representatives.

Supplies of Russian diesel were discussed

The conversation also included “large-scale economic initiatives“, including the return of Russian oil products to the American and world markets. After the conversation, Trump announced that Russia would deliver over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November and then 1 million tons.

Depending on the capabilities of Russian refineries, up to 3 million tons of Russian diesel could be additionally directed to the world market. According to the statement, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department has issued a temporary general license that allows the sale, supply and import of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

Trump described the conversation as “very successful“ and stated that the agreement should help reduce fuel prices in the US and on the world market. The White House has already taken temporary measures to limit the pressure on diesel prices, including tax breaks for certain supplies.

Iran's position and a possible new meeting

Prior to the phone call, Putin met twice with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan. After coordination with Tehran, the Russian president also conveyed to Trump the Iranian position on a possible settlement of the conflict between Iran and the US. Peskov said Putin supports continuing diplomatic work.

A specific date for the next meeting between Putin and Trump has not been discussed. Ushakov suggested that the two could talk in person at the APEC summit, which is scheduled for November 18-19 in Shenzhen, China.