Russians hit an administrative building in Odessa, the number of injured in Kiev rose to 8

Seven people were injured in attacks in Kiev, three of them in serious condition. Five injured were admitted to city hospitals, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced.

The strikes affected the Obolonsky district. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, three fires broke out there in wooden buildings and dry grass. The fire was extinguished on a total area of 200 square meters. A one-story structure in the courtyard of an apartment building was also damaged.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported that a missile had hit a restaurant building in the area. At another address, rocket debris fell into the courtyard of an apartment building. In the Solomyansky district of Kiev, debris was recorded falling on a 25-story apartment building and an 8-story office building.

Damaged administrative building in Odessa

In a separate strike in Odessa, an administrative building was damaged. The facade and roof were damaged, and parked cars were also damaged, regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

„The enemy struck an administrative building in Odessa. The facade and roof of the building, as well as parked cars, were damaged“, Kiper said.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, which was later extinguished. The Ukrainian authorities did not provide any information about deaths or injuries in Odessa.