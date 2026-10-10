Trump considers whether US should strike Houthis in Yemen

The United States will soon decide whether to join Saudi Arabia's military operation against Houthis in Yemen. This was stated by President Donald Trump to journalists after a new attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

“Maybe. We will look at it. We just learned about the latest attack, so we will make a decision. We will act quickly“, Trump said, quoted by the Associated Press.

New attack on Riyadh airport

A missile hit a complex with terminals 3 and 4 serving domestic flights. The airport was evacuated and Saudi aviation authorities suspended operations while the damage and casualties were assessed. According to regional officials, many people were injured.

This is the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's air infrastructure in a week. Attacks on airports in Riyadh and Abha previously killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot for the airline “Saudi“. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, but did not comment on the latest strike.

Due to the danger to civil aviation, at least 225 flights from Riyadh airport have been canceled in the past 24 hours. “Lufthansa“, “Air India“, “Flydubai“ and Pakistan International Airlines are among the carriers that have temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh and other Saudi airports.

Washington has not yet launched airstrikes

The Saudi-led coalition launched a major operation against the Houthis over the weekend. It aims to push the movement out of positions along Yemen's western coast and around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The United States has already been assisting Saudi Arabia with intelligence, targeting and planning, but Donald Trump has not yet ordered US airstrikes against the Houthis as part of the current escalation.

The new attack increases pressure on Washington to take a more direct role in the conflict. The US president's decision could affect the security of air traffic and shipping in the region, as the Houthis threaten not only military targets, but also airports, oil infrastructure and transport routes.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com