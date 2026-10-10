US deal for Russian diesel puts energy truce in doubt

The deal to export Russian diesel, announced by Donald Trump after a conversation with Vladimir Putin, has put the discussed energy truce between Ukraine and Russia in question. This is reported by The Kyiv Independent, citing Ukrainian officials involved in the negotiations or familiar with their progress.

The Ukrainian delegation, which arrived in the United States to discuss a possible cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure, was surprised by the US administration's decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel. According to the publication, Kiev was not informed in advance about the agreement between Washington and Moscow.

„Everyone just sat there like fools. "It looked like a trap," a senior Ukrainian official told the publication.

Another Ukrainian official drew attention to the term of the permission granted by the United States. Sanctions were eased until April 7. "They were preparing this for October 7. This is a birthday present for Putin," he said, referring to the Russian president's birthday.

Washington urges Kiev to stop attacks on refineries

Additional tension has been caused by Trump's insistence that Ukraine stop attacks on Russian facilities related to diesel production. The US president told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Kiev must stop attacks on Russian refineries.

However, Ukraine insists on reciprocity. Kiev is ready to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure only if Moscow makes the same commitment and stops attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. According to a participant in the negotiations, the US side has threatened to stop the exchange of intelligence that helps Ukraine strike targets on Russian territory.

“I hope the Americans will not give them the “Patriot“ systems to protect their refineries,“ a Ukrainian representative said ironically.

The deal provides for large supplies of diesel

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia would deliver over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and world markets. According to him, another 500,000 tons should be delivered in November, and then a delivery of 1 million tons should follow.

The US Treasury Department subsequently issued a temporary permit for the purchase of Russian diesel. A European diplomat quoted by The Kyiv Independent said the deal was unlikely to bring prices down significantly, but it would have strong political symbolism.

On the same day, Ukrainian, American and European officials met in Miami. The talks focused on ending the war, protecting Ukrainian energy supplies during the winter, security guarantees and a possible energy truce.

Despite the talks, Russia has continued to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and Ukraine has continued to attack Russian refineries. Ukrainian officials say the Russian diesel deal has undermined credibility and given Moscow an economic advantage without a commitment to end the strikes.

According to The Kyiv Independent, Russia has asked for sanctions relief as part of talks on a possible energy truce. Moscow is also seeking to tie the initiative to a separate agreement to cease hostilities in the Black Sea.

Sources: unian.net, kyivindependent.com