Trump: Zelensky ignored requests not to hit Russian oil plants

US President Donald Trump said that Washington has repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to attack Russian oil refineries, but Kiev has not complied with the requests.

“Don't hit diesel fuel, because there is a big problem - a big shortage”, Trump told reporters. According to him, Russia supplies a significant part of the diesel fuel on the world market, and the strikes on the refineries limit the available quantities.

The US president linked the attacks to the diesel shortage and high fuel prices in the United States. He said the problem is also being exacerbated by a global shortage of oil processing capacity.

According to a US official quoted by Axios, the US has made about six demands on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries. The official said Trump's decision to negotiate Russian diesel supplies was made after those demands were ignored.

Washington ties fuel to new deal with Moscow

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia would deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets. He said another 500,000 tons would be delivered in November, with additional quantities to follow.

Trump presented the agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a measure to increase supply and limit price pressure on diesel. The White House has also linked the global supply squeeze to the war between Russia and Ukraine and insufficient refinery capacity.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure in recent months have disrupted production and led to fuel restrictions in Russia, US media reported. At the same time, Kiev views the refineries as part of Russia's military and economic infrastructure.

Zelensky urges mutual halt to strikes

In an interview with Axios, Zelensky described the decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports as "unfair and unfair". He said Ukraine was ready to stop strikes on Russian refineries if Moscow stopped attacks on Ukrainian power plants and other energy infrastructure.

This is a difference in positions between Washington and Kiev. Trump urges Ukraine to unilaterally end strikes on Russian diesel facilities, while Zelensky offers a mutual agreement to stop attacks on energy facilities on both sides.

Trump has already publicly called on Zelensky to end strikes on Russian refineries in September. At the time, he said that Ukraine could attack other targets, but not diesel-related facilities.

According to Axios, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed new proposals for ending the war with Ukrainian officials in Miami. It remains to be seen whether the dispute over strikes on Russian energy infrastructure will affect further diplomatic contacts between Washington and Kiev.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com, aa.com.tr