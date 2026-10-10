Kiev urges residents to stock up on water and food

The Kyiv City State Administration has urged residents of the capital to stock up on water and food, insulate their homes and charge external batteries and portable chargers. The recommendations come amid ongoing efforts to restore power and water supplies.

“Energy companies are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers, and city utilities – to restore normal water supply parameters“, the administration said. They added that the intensity of the shelling is increasing and urged Kiev residents to take care of the most necessary individual supplies.

Water for at least three days

According to the recommendations, each adult should have 3 liters of drinking water per day. Additionally, between 10 and 12 liters of technical water per day are needed for hygiene and food preparation. The authorities advise that supplies be made for at least three days.

There are 155 pump-room complexes in Kiev that can operate from generators in the event of a power outage. They are listed as one of the possible sources of water in an emergency.

Food, light and heat

The city administration recommended that residents stock up on durable products, including food that does not require electricity to prepare. The call also includes the preparation of lanterns, battery-operated lamps, candles, matches and spare batteries.

Housings should be insulated by sealing the joints around the windows and checking their external insulation. The Kyiv City State Civil Aviation Administration recommended placing aluminum insulation material or other heat insulator between the wall and the radiator.

Citizens are urged to follow the official announcements of the city authorities. When moving outside in the dark, the administration recommends reflective clothing or bands placed on the sleeve, bag or backpack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua