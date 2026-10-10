US President Donald Trump said that it is time for Ukraine to elect a new president who can make a deal with Russia. According to him, Volodymyr Zelensky had the opportunity to make “a lot of deals“, but for some reason he did not. The statement was made to journalists in the state of Maryland.

“I suggest that they elect a new leader who can make a deal, because he could make a lot of deals and for some reason he never does“, Trump said.

The American president linked his position to Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries. He said that Zelensky is creating problems for the world, American farmers and diesel prices. Trump added that Washington has repeatedly urged Kiev to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Miroshnik says Kiev reacted sharply

Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador at large at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Trump's words had provoked a strong reaction in Kiev. He described the Ukrainian reactions as "uncontrollable panic" and "silent stupor."

Miroshnik presented Trump's statement as a sign that the Ukrainian leadership no longer enjoys Washington's unconditional support. This is an assessment by the Russian diplomat and has not been independently confirmed by the Ukrainian presidency or other officials in Kiev.

The statement followed a dispute over Russian fuel

Trump's words came amid renewed tensions between Washington and Kiev. On October 9, the US president announced an agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the supply of Russian diesel fuel and the easing of sanctions on its export.

Zelensky criticized the decision and said that additional export revenues would help Moscow finance the war. At the same time, talks between representatives of the US, Ukraine, European countries and NATO on ending the conflict ended earlier than planned in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation began its return to the country.

So far, there is no evidence that Trump has named a specific candidate to succeed Zelensky or announced a plan to hold presidential elections. In his statement, he spoke of the need for a new leader who could negotiate an end to the war.

Sources: apnews.com, pravda.com.ua, kommersant.ru