Latvia: Trump-Putin diesel deal sends mixed signal

US President Donald Trump's deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for Russian diesel fuel supplies sends a "mixed signal" to Russia and the international community, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry pointed out that the amount of fuel itself is not significant, but the agreement can be perceived as a sign of easing the sanctions pressure against Moscow.

“Latvia, as well as the entire European Union, has not changed its opinion that comprehensive support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia are the most effective path to a sustainable and just peace in Ukraine“, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Riga insists on maintaining sanctions pressure

According to the Latvian side, sanctions remain an effective tool for limiting Russia's ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine. Latvia has called on the US to strengthen sanctions against Moscow and has positively assessed US restrictions on Russian payment platforms used to circumvent previous sanctions.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers is expected on October 12, at which it is planned to approve additional sanctions against Russia. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said that the country will continue to support the efforts of Ukraine, the US and European countries to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

Trump announced the agreement after a conversation with Putin

Donald Trump said that he had spoken with Vladimir Putin and reached an agreement on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets. Details on the volume, timing and mechanism of the supplies were not specified in the statement quoted by „European Truth“.

The decision has also drawn criticism in other European countries. The Finnish Prime Minister described it as a “terrible disappointment”, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called it a big mistake. Michal called for increased support for Ukraine, including action against Russian oil refining infrastructure.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua