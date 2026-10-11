Another attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Another attack on a tanker has been carried out in the Strait of Hormuz, the British Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) reported. The vessel was leaving the Persian Gulf when an unidentified shell exploded on its port side and caused a fire.

No one was injured. However, UKMTO said the extent of the damage to the tanker and the potential environmental impact were not yet clear.

Ships near Ras al Khaimah ordered to leave

„At this stage, the extent of the damage and the potential environmental impact are not clear“, the UKMTO said.

Earlier, the British organization said several ships anchored near Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates had been radioed to leave the area. It did not give reasons for the orders or say whether they were related to the attack on the tanker.

The attack was reported by Reuters. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack or the identity of the perpetrators.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz has contributed to the sharp rise in oil prices in recent months. The Strait is a major route for transporting energy raw materials between the Persian Gulf and world markets.

Sources: bta.bg