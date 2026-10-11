Elon Musk joins criticism of Zelensky

Elon Musk has joined the public criticism of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The American entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX and Tesla commented on a White House video on the social network X with the words: “Zelensky has gone too far“.

His statement came after a sharp position by US President Donald Trump. Trump said that Ukraine should choose a new leader, because according to him, Zelensky does not know how to make deals and cannot reach an agreement with Russia.

The US president also said that Zelensky is ignoring Washington's demands to stop the attacks on Russian oil plants. According to Trump, this creates a “huge problem“ for the world and American farmers.

Talks with allies

After Trump's statement, Zelensky spoke with several European leaders. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that “the last 24 hours have been difficult for Ukraine“, reaffirming his solidarity with the Ukrainian president.

Burnham and Zelensky discussed the need to maintain pressure on Russia. The two leaders plan to meet in the near future, the British side announced.

The new tension between Kiev and Washington is developing against the backdrop of a dispute over Russian diesel fuel supplies and Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Earlier, publications appeared about proposals by US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia related to the war in Ukraine.

Sources: apnews.com, ansa.it