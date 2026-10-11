Ukraine is unlikely to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure despite pressure from US President Donald Trump. Kiev sees attacks on the oil sector as one of the most effective ways to limit the revenues with which Moscow finances the war.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Ukraine's position is taking shape against the backdrop of Trump's attempts to negotiate supplies of Russian diesel fuel for the US and global markets. The US president links the strikes on Russian refineries to rising fuel prices and is seeking to reduce them before the midterm elections for Congress in November.

New attacks on Russian oil facilities

The publication states that shortly after the announcement of the agreement on Russian diesel fuel in Rostov-on-Don, a large fire broke out at an oil terminal connected to the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. According to data cited in the article, the facility was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Later, it was reported that another large oil facility near the village of Prosvet in the Samara region was hit. The two cases are presented as part of a broader Ukrainian campaign against the Russian oil industry, aimed at reducing oil exports and revenues.

„We will set their refineries on fire“

Ukraine has shown no willingness to stop the attacks. Financial Times quoted an unnamed senior Ukrainian official as saying that strikes on Russian energy facilities would continue.

„We will set their refineries on fire“, the official said.

The Telegraph estimates that such a position is likely to increase discontent in the White House. Washington and Moscow are trying to present the agreement on diesel supplies as a measure to ease tensions on energy markets, while Kiev sees it as an opportunity to increase Russian revenues.

Doubts about Russian supplies

According to information cited by UNIAN, economists doubt whether Russia will be able to fulfill its commitments. The reasons are the damage to oil refineries and the shortage of fuel on the domestic market.

The deal is also causing discontent in India. The criticism is related to the difference between the American decision to buy Russian fuel and the sanction pressure that Washington previously exerted on New Delhi over the import of Russian oil.

Against this background, attacks on Russian oil infrastructure remain one of Kiev's main tools for economic pressure on Moscow. Ukraine's refusal to terminate them could further complicate relations with the Trump administration and call into question the practical implementation of the agreements on Russian diesel.

Sources: unian.net