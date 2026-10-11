Trump suggests Atlantic or Pacific oceans should be named after him

US President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the Atlantic or Pacific oceans, citing “Trump Ocean” and “Ocean of the Americas” as possible names. He made the remarks at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“We need an ocean. So I was thinking either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We’ll call it “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americas” or something like that. We have to do it before I leave,“ the president told supporters.

Trump added that the United States also needs a “great river“, but he made it clear that he would not change the name of the Mississippi. “I love the Mississippi“, he said, explaining that the river is connected to the state of Tennessee.

According to “The Washington Post“, Trump presented the idea as part of his series of proposals to change geographical names. In 2025, he ordered federal institutions to use the name “American Gulf“ instead of “Gulf of Mexico“, and in August 2026 declared the American part of Lake Ontario to be “American Lake“.

At the rally, the president also mentioned again the possibility of naming the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait“. According to Fox News, he linked the proposal to the claim that the United States controls the strategic waterway.

There is currently no official decree or procedure announced for renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans. Fox News notes that Trump has not presented a formal plan, and his statement was made as part of a broader speech to voters.

Changing the name of an ocean would have consequences beyond the American administration, since the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans are internationally recognized geographical names. It has not yet been reported whether the White House or the US Geographic Names Authority are preparing specific actions.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, foxnews.com