Luna Accuses Zelensky of Delaying Peace Talks

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of intentionally delaying peace talks with Russia. She said the United States offered Kiev very favorable terms to end the war, but did not specify the parameters of the offer.

“Zelensky is intentionally delaying peace talks. I was criticized for saying it, but it's true. The war must end,“ Luna wrote on social media. According to the Ukrainian National News Agency, she did not provide evidence to support her claim, and her statement remains a political assessment.

The congresswoman did not specify whether she was referring to a new plan by the Donald Trump administration or to terms previously discussed. No details have been announced about possible agreements on the issues of territories, security guarantees and the future status of Ukraine.

Washington seeks a new formula

Luna's statement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts by Washington. Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have held talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in Miami. Among the topics discussed were guarantees for Ukraine's security, territorial solutions, the country's reconstruction and its relations with the European Union and NATO.

According to Axios, the US side is also considering the possibility of a limited ceasefire that would stop attacks on energy infrastructure and grain supplies. Zelensky said Kiev was discussing a similar option with Washington, but warned that Russia could launch new attacks.

At the same time, a US official told Axios that Trump decided to make a deal with Putin for Russian diesel after Zelensky failed to meet several US demands to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. The Ukrainian president described the deal as unfair and a gift to Moscow.

Trump also increased pressure on Kiev

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new president who can make a deal. “He could make a lot of deals and for some reason he never does“, Trump said, quoted by the Associated Press.

Trump's statement was made after Russian attacks in Ukraine, in which Ukrainian authorities said at least 20 people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region and 18 were injured. Moscow and Kiev continue to trade accusations of blocking the negotiation process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not committed to immediately resuming the negotiations. According to his foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin has said that Moscow will decide when the talks can resume.

Sources: unn.ua, apnews.com, axios.com