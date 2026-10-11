Democrats urge FBI chief to cancel Russia trip

Two leading Democrats in the US House of Representatives have urged FBI Director Kash Patel to cancel a planned visit to Russia. Jamie Raskin and Jim Himes made the call in a letter dated October 9, warning of “urgent national security concerns“.

Raskin is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, while Himes holds the same position on the House Intelligence Committee. According to them, the visit would be problematic due to the long history of espionage operations by the Russian Federal Security Service against American officials.

The trip has not been confirmed by the FBI

Patel's intentions to visit Russia were first reported by “Politico“ in July. He is expected to travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg around October 14, with the FSB hosting the visit.

However, information about the trip has not been officially confirmed. The FBI has not responded to the two congressmen's letter and has not publicly announced plans for its director to visit Russia.

In their letter, Raskin and Himes define Russia as a “hostile foreign power“. They question the FBI director's visit to a country that they say is committing war crimes, interfering in American elections and organizing cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.

Concerns about cooperation with Moscow

The two Democrats link the planned visit to the expansion of the FBI's contacts with Russian and Chinese law enforcement agencies. They refer to publications by “Reuters“, according to which, under Patel's leadership, the bureau has built new partnerships with the services of the two countries.

The congressmen also question the timing of the possible trip. According to them, it is planned after President Donald Trump signed a law on sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

On the same day, Trump announced that Russia would supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to the American and world markets. “This is why I voted against the Russia Sanctions Act“, Himes wrote on social media. He accused the president of not intending to sanction Moscow and instead making an oil deal that would enrich his cronies.

The Kash Patel Controversy

Kash Patel has been FBI director since February 2025. Since taking office, he has sought closer ties with Moscow, which, according to an investigation by “The Atlantic“ has raised concerns among bureau officials about Russian intelligence operations against the United States.

Patel has called on Congress to investigate the use of US aid to Ukraine and has criticized its size. “The Washington Post“ reports that in 2024 he received $25,000 from a film company run by pro-Russian director Igor Lopatonok.

National security expert Evelyn Farkas has described Patel as one of Donald Trump's "yes" people. There is no public information yet whether the FBI director will respond to Raskin and Himes' call or whether the planned visit will take place.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, kyivindependent.com, theatlantic.com