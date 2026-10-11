The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova accused Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal of pushing Europe towards direct confrontation. The reason for her reaction was Michal's call for the European Union to increase support for Ukraine so that the country could launch more active attacks on Russian oil refineries.

“Such rascals are dragging Europe into the whirlpool of confrontation“, Zakharova wrote. She called Michal a “ruinschik“ and questioned his right to speak on behalf of the entire EU. Zakharova also recalled his previous posts as Minister of Climate, Minister of Economy and Infrastructure and Minister of Justice.

Mihal called the diesel deal a mistake

The Estonian Prime Minister voiced his criticism on October 10 after the announced agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase supplies of Russian diesel to the world market. Michal described the decision as a “big mistake“ and said that agreements with dictators lead to “the road to hell“.

According to him, the agreement contradicts the long-standing policy of Western countries to limit Russian revenues from the sale of energy carriers. The Estonian Prime Minister also expressed doubt that the expected amount of fuel will be delivered. The United States has issued a temporary license that allows operations with Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

Call for discussion of new aid for Ukraine

Mihal suggested that Estonia and the European Council discuss next week the possibility of rapidly increasing aid to Ukraine. According to him, the support should give Kiev the opportunity to intensify strikes on Russian refineries.

The Estonian prime minister said that the easing of pressure on Moscow could be perceived as a sign that Russian aggression is achieving results. He also linked his position to the ongoing hostilities, despite the US administration's attempts to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Zakharova's reaction shows that the dispute over Russian energy supplies is already directly intertwined with the debate over Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure. For now, Michal's call is a political position, not an announced decision by the European Council for a new military aid package.