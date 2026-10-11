Denmark proposes physical intervention for teachers in the classroom

The Danish government has introduced a bill that would give teachers clearer powers to physically intervene in conflicts at school. The proposal is not yet law, and its first reading in the Danish parliament is scheduled for November 10, 2026.

The bill was introduced on October 8 by Education Minister Magnus Hojnicke. If approved, the changes are expected to take effect from August 2027.

When will physical intervention be allowed

The proposal applies to state, free and private schools. Physical intervention will only be possible in exceptional cases, when all appropriate and less restrictive means have been exhausted.

The rules cover five main situations: when a student damages objects or property, physically assaults another person, puts himself or herself or others in danger, engages in psychological harassment or significantly disrupts the learning process for other students.

Intervention should be proportionate to the situation, last as short as possible and be carried out in the most gentle way. In milder cases, the teacher should first try conversation, guidance or removal from the specific situation without coercion.

Data on violence in schools

„Teachers should not doubt what they are allowed to do when a situation escalates. "And no teacher should fear being fired for stepping in when necessary in a difficult situation," said Education Minister Magnus Hoynike.

The proposal comes after a survey by the Danish Ministry of Education found that more than a quarter of teachers had noticed an increase in violent and aggressive behavior in schools. One in five classes reported that violence was also directed against teachers.

According to the Danish Teachers' Union, one in three teachers have avoided physical contact in the past year when trying to restore order in the classroom due to fear of negative consequences.

“Under the current rules, a teacher in some situations may have to wait until the conflict has escalated seriously before he or she has the right to intervene,“ said union chairman Gordon Jørskov Madsen.

Teachers' Union Supports Change, But Wants Prevention

The Danish Teachers' Union supports the bill, but emphasizes that physical intervention cannot be the main solution to problems at school. The organization is calling for more qualified teachers, more time to work with students, more hours with two teachers and faster special support for children who need it.

A previous bill on the subject did not reach a vote before the parliamentary elections. The new text will first be discussed in parliament, after which work in a committee and subsequent readings are due.

Sources: theintelligent.dk, danskekommuner.dk, skolporten.se