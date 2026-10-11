The Kremlin shares the assessment of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that there are currently no prerequisites for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Russian news service “Vesti“.

“Rubio is indeed right. So far, we do not see any prerequisites. But the art of diplomats lies precisely in finding some opportunity that would allow a transition to a peaceful settlement,“ Peskov commented.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State stated at a press conference during his visit to Portugal that the conflict in Ukraine has reached a dead end, which could lead to an extremely dangerous escalation. Rubio confirmed Washington's readiness to assist in peace negotiations, but warned that the United States will not continue to invest resources in diplomatic efforts that do not yield results.

“We will not invest in pointless processes if we cannot make progress“, the US Secretary of State emphasized.

Peskov also commented on the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that, according to Moscow, his threats against Russia have negative consequences for Ukraine itself. The Kremlin spokesman linked his position to the consequences for Ukrainian cities, industry and the economy.

Regarding India's peace initiative, Peskov stressed that Russia supports a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that would ensure a sustainable settlement for decades to come, rather than separate partial agreements.

According to the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times, New Delhi has offered Moscow and Kiev a three-point peace plan covering issues related to infrastructure and commercial shipping. The Kremlin confirmed receipt of the proposal and said it welcomed international efforts that could contribute to the resumption of the peace process.

Despite similar assessments by Moscow and Washington about the lack of progress in the negotiations, the positions of the two sides on the conditions for ending the war remain different.