Fire engulfs warehouses after Russian attack near Kiev

Warehouses of an industrial enterprise in the Buchansky district of the Kiev region caught fire after a night attack by a Russian drone. The fire has been localized, but its elimination continues, the head of the Kiev regional military administration Timur Tkachenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced.

„The elimination of the fire at an enterprise in the Buchansky district continues. As a result of the night attack by an enemy drone, a fire broke out in the warehouses“, Tkachenko said. All operational services are working at the scene.

According to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries in the fire in the warehouses itself. However, later data from the Kiev Regional Military Administration indicated that in a separate incident in the Buchansky district, a man was injured after a drone attack and debris fell near a private home. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg, and was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

A total of four people were injured in the Kiev region in drone attacks over the past 24 hours. 37 civilian and infrastructure facilities were damaged in five districts, the Kiev Regional Military Administration reported.

Damage in the Buchansky district

11 facilities were damaged in the Buchansky district. Among them were four private houses, two warehouses, a commercial facility, the territory of an enterprise and infrastructure facilities. It is in this district that the fire is located, which rescue teams continue to extinguish.

The most damaged facilities were reported in the Obukhovsky district – 18. There, 12 private houses, a multi-family residential building, a car, a production facility and infrastructure facilities were affected, and two people were injured. In the Boryspil district, five facilities were damaged and one person was injured. Damage was also recorded in the Vyshgorod and Bilotserkov districts.

Information on the condition of the warehouses and the amount of material damage is being specified. Rescue teams continue to work on site, while regional authorities summarize the consequences of the attack.