Poland investigates report of possible attack on Tusk

Polish authorities are investigating information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamiś. The report was received by the police, and the actions taken were announced by Jacek Dobrzyński, a spokesman for the coordinator of special services.

“In connection with the information received by the police about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamiś, the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak and the Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kerwiński ordered the taking of action in the case“, Dobrzyński wrote.

According to information from Reuters, the authorities have not announced the nature of the alleged threat, when it could be carried out or whether there are suspects. There are no confirmed reports of an attack, injuries or detentions in connection with the report.

A meeting of representatives of the agency, the police and the State Security Service has been scheduled at the Counter-Terrorism Center of the Internal Security Agency. The aim is to analyze the available information and determine the next steps in the case, Dobrzynski reported.

RBK quoted the spokesman's statement, according to which the meeting is to be held at 11:00 local time. So far, Polish institutions have not published additional details about the source of the report or specific security measures for the two politicians.