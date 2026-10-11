11 killed in bus crash in Turkey

11 people have died and 27 injured in a crash between a tourist bus and a truck near the town of Ahısar in the Turkish province of Manisa. The collision occurred on the Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway, near the toll booths. The two vehicles were traveling from Bursa to Izmir, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The incident was reported at 11:11 a.m. local time. Ambulances, fire, rescue and police teams were sent to the scene, and the injured were transported to hospitals.

„Medical and rescue teams were sent to the scene, and rescue operations were immediately launched. The crash killed 11 people and injured 27. The injured were taken to hospitals,“ said the statement from the Manisa governorship, quoted by “Anadolu“.

Investigation continues

Manisa Governor Vahdetin Özkan arrived at the scene of the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. The investigation is being conducted under the leadership of the prosecutor's office.

There is currently no confirmed official version of the cause of the collision. Separate initial reports indicate different versions of the movement of the vehicles before the impact, which is why the mechanism of the accident remains under investigation.