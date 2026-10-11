Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have reached their lowest point since their sharp clash at the White House in February 2025. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The new tensions erupted after Trump called on Ukraine to elect a new president. “I suggest they find a new leader who can make a deal“, the US president said. According to him, Zelensky had the opportunity to end the conflict many times, but for an unknown reason did not do so.

The statement was made against the backdrop of a dispute over Russian oil refineries and diesel prices. Trump claims that Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have contributed to the rise in fuel prices in the United States. On October 9, he announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets.

According to a US official quoted by “Axios“, Trump's decision was made after Zelensky failed to comply with several US demands that Ukraine stop attacks on Russian oil facilities. The claim was made by an unnamed official and has not been independently confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

Kiev denies the accusations

Zelensky rejected the idea that Ukraine is responsible for the continuation of the war. “Only Russia is responsible for this war,” he said, signaling that Kiev will continue its pressure on Russian oil infrastructure. This became clear from his position, published by the Associated Press.

Trump received support from Elon Musk, who said that Zelensky had "gone too far". At the same time, RBC quoted the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, according to whom one should not show excessive joy over American criticism of the Ukrainian president.

Risk for American support

The Wall Street Journal estimates that the public attack on Zelensky could undermine the efforts of European countries to keep the United States committed to supporting Ukraine. According to the publication, Europe has spent about 18 months trying to prevent Washington from withdrawing aid to Kiev.

The development calls into question the direction of American policy towards the war, but does not mean an automatic change of the Ukrainian president. Elections in Ukraine have not been announced, and Trump's call remains a political position, not a triggered procedure.