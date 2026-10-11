Trump, Putin and Xi may meet after US elections

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may hold meetings after the US midterm elections in November 2026. Such a possibility is allowed by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, reports the Ukrainian publication LIGA.net.

According to Klimkin, the period after the US elections could create conditions for new diplomatic negotiations between the leading world powers. Such talks could have an impact on future international agreements, including on issues related to security and geopolitical confrontation.

Potential contacts between Washington, Moscow and Beijing are particularly important against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions in international relations.

There is currently no confirmed information about an agreed trilateral meeting or a specific schedule for such negotiations. Klimkin's statement is a political forecast, not an announcement of an upcoming official meeting.