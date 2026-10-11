Tusk after conversation with Zelensky: Ukraine will not be broken

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that no one and nothing will break Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky in their fight against Russian aggression. The statement was made after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

“I assured him that he can count on the full solidarity of Poland and Europe with the Ukrainian people“, Tusk wrote on the social network X.

He added that the conversation with Zelensky had further convinced him of the resilience of Ukraine and its leadership. The Polish prime minister did not provide details on the specific topics discussed or on possible new decisions on military, financial or political support.

Warning about hybrid strikes

Tusk had previously warned that "very difficult weeks and months" were ahead, related to "Russia's extremely aggressive position towards Ukraine". He also said that intelligence data indicated Russian plans for hybrid strikes against countries that support Kiev.

The Associated Press reported that in a previous statement, Tusk had spoken of possible drone or missile attacks against European countries, including Poland. According to him, Moscow could present such actions as incidents in order to weaken the readiness of NATO countries to react.

In its article "European Truth" points out that Tusk's new statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and increased warnings of threats to European countries supporting Kiev. The text does not make it clear whether specific future steps by Poland or the European Union were discussed during the conversation.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, ansa.it, apnews.com