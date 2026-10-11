Netanyahu condemns Riyadh airport attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The attack killed 12 people and injured over 300, Saudi aviation authorities said.

„I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at Riyadh airport. "On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a full recovery," Netanyahu said, quoted by the Israeli media Ynet.

The missile hit part of the complex with terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights. Among the victims were four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one citizen each of Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. Some of the wounded are in critical condition.

The Saudi-led coalition led by Riyadh blamed the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen for the strike, but the group has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Associated Press, the airport does not have military facilities. Saudi authorities described the attack as the deadliest in a Gulf state since the start of the war with Iran.

The airport has been closed and some flights have been diverted to other airports. The closure has been extended until 9 p.m. Sunday. Later Sunday, another missile hit a passenger terminal at the airport complex, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on Saudi airports and infrastructure in the past week. Tensions have increased after renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

Sources: apnews.com, ynetnews.com, saudigazette.com.sa