Kiev is in shock after Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine should elect a new president capable of reaching an agreement to end the war. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump criticized Volodymyr Zelensky on October 10 to journalists before leaving for Tennessee. The American president said that his Ukrainian counterpart had the opportunity to end the conflict many times, but did not do so. “I think it's time for Ukraine to have a new president“, Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

Medvedev presented the American president's words as a public recognition of what is happening around the war. “Trump finally told the truth“, he wrote in a publication in MAX, accompanied by sharp attacks on Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership.

At the same time, the Russian politician expressed doubt that Trump's position would lead to an immediate change in support for Kiev. According to Medvedev, Europe will continue to provide Ukraine with financial resources and weapons, regardless of the disagreements between the White House and the Ukrainian leadership.

The dispute between Trump and Kiev is widening

Trump's statements were made against the backdrop of new tensions surrounding the agreement on the import of Russian diesel. The American president presented the deal as a measure that should affect prices and fuel supplies.

Added to this was Washington's criticism of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Trump said Kiev had been warned not to strike facilities related to diesel production, as this would create problems for global fuel markets.

Medvedev described these developments as a sign of a split between the White House and Kiev, but gave no reason to believe that European aid to Ukraine would be terminated. He said that in his opinion, the change in American rhetoric would not end support from European countries.

Trump's position was also supported by Elon Musk, who also called for a change in the Ukrainian leadership. There was no confirmation from Kiev that a change of president or a specific procedure for early elections was being prepared.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com