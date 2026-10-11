US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the agreement to temporarily ease sanctions against Russia and allow Russian diesel fuel to enter world markets. According to him, the measure is aimed at limiting high fuel prices and is in the interest of American consumers.

“This agreement is beneficial to the American people because it reduces diesel prices“, Bessent said in an interview with Fox News. He linked the decision to the economic commitments of the Donald Trump administration.

“President Trump took office with a mandate to work for the American people. And it is good for the American people to reduce these diesel prices“, the Treasury Secretary added.

The agreement was announced by Donald Trump on October 9 after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US president said the two had reached an agreement for Russia to supply diesel fuel to world markets. The US Treasury Department subsequently announced a temporary easing of sanctions restrictions on supplies.

The move represents a change in Washington's previous approach to Russian energy. The Trump administration presents it as a means to increase fuel supplies and lower prices that are putting pressure on American consumers and businesses.

Kyiv called the decision unfair

The agreement has sparked discontent in Ukraine. In an interview with Axios, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the White House's decision "unfair" and said that unilaterally easing sanctions weakens pressure on Russia.

Zelensky also said that such a step was taken without sufficient coordination with Kiev. He said easing sanctions on Moscow should not be separated from broader agreements to end attacks on energy infrastructure.

The US-Russian agreement highlights the clash between Washington's economic goal of curbing diesel prices and Kiev's position that sanctions are a key tool for pressuring the Kremlin. The specific terms and timing of actual deliveries depend on the implementation of the temporary sanctions relief.

Sources: focus-news.net, axios.com, apnews.com