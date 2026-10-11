One of the most severe scenarios for Ukraine is a collapse of life support systems in large cities. This was stated by former Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, quoted by “Gazeta.Ru“.

He named the collapse of electricity supply, water supply and sewage as the most dangerous.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine is difficult, and in the coming weeks and months the country may face even more severe developments. The statement is not an official forecast of the Ukrainian authorities, but an assessment of the former foreign minister.

Call for three-day supplies in Kiev

Against this backdrop, the Kiev City State Administration called on residents of the capital to prepare supplies of water and food and charge portable batteries. The recommendation is that supplies should be sufficient for at least three days.

The authorities also called on citizens to insulate rooms, seal joints around windows and check their external insulation. Thus, Kiev is preparing for possible disruptions of basic services in the event of damage to the energy infrastructure.

Military context

On October 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it would intensify strikes on military-industrial sites in Ukraine. The agency linked this to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's promise to increase attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Earlier, residents of Kiev took to the Maidan demanding peace with Russia. There was no specific information about a breakdown in the city's electricity, water or sewage system directly related to Kuleba's statement.