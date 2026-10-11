Suspect in Donald Tusk attack detained

Polish police have detained a man suspected of threatening and planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The news was announced by Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński, who did not reveal the identity of the detainee or give details of the alleged plan.

“The man who threatened and planned an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been detained by the Polish police“, Kerwiński wrote on the “Ex“ platform. The prime minister thanked law enforcement for their "quick and decisive action."

The alert came via email

Earlier, the Polish Interior Ministry reported information about a possible attack on Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Koscienniak-Kamiś. The email with details of the potential attack was forwarded to the police by the State Protection Service, which is responsible for the security of ministers.

In response to the alert, representatives of the police, the State Protection Service and the Internal Security Agency held an emergency meeting at the Counter-Terrorism Center of the Internal Security Agency. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka announced that action had been taken in connection with information about a possible assassination attempt against the prime minister and deputy prime minister.

The detention comes amid tensions in the country

Polish authorities are on high alert after attacks on three schools in recent days. A school employee died in one of the attacks. Reports of the suspect's detention did not indicate whether he was connected to these cases.

In 2024, Tusk said he had received threats after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. At present, Polish authorities have not released additional details about the charges against the detainee, possible evidence, or further procedural actions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, apnews.com