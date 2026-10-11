The European Union and Kiev should develop their own, independent strategy for achieving peace in Ukraine. This is what European Defense Commissioner Andrew Kubilius called for.

“Until now, the European Union has been the only serious financial supporter of Ukraine, but it has relied on American leadership to contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine“, Kubilius wrote.

He added: “The time has come when the European Union and Ukraine should jointly develop and implement an independent peace strategy“.

The statement was reported by AFP. The agency notes that the words of the European Commissioner appear to be a personal position, not an official decision or general policy of Brussels. The publication does not make it clear that a specific plan, deadline or format for such a strategy has been presented.

The statement comes after new words from Trump

Kubilyus' position comes after statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. According to BNR, Trump called on Kiev to “find a new leader“.

This happened after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opposed a decision by Washington on a deal related to diesel supplies from Russia, BNR reports. The publication does not provide details about the parameters of the deal or a possible response from the Ukrainian authorities.

Against this background, Kubilius' call emphasizes a more independent role for the European Union in efforts to end the war. For now, however, this is a statement by the Defense Commissioner, not an officially announced common EU strategy.

Sources: bnrnews.bg