Zelensky supports energy truce, awaits details from US

Ukraine supports the “energy truce“ announced by US President Donald Trump, but awaits details from the US side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He stressed that the agreement should also be supported by Russia.

“Ukraine supports the ceasefire and it is important that Russia also supports it. We are awaiting details from the US side“, Zelensky wrote. According to him, Ukraine always gives “full support“ of de-escalation measures, protection of life and solutions aimed at ending the war and achieving long-term peace.

Zelensky also announced that he had discussed the energy ceasefire with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump declared the ceasefire as immediate

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an immediate energy ceasefire. “From this moment, the energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine comes into force. Both sides agreed. Do not violate it!“, the American president wrote.

Initially, neither Kiev nor Moscow confirmed such an agreement. American journalist Barack Ravid of Axios said that Zelensky did not know in advance about the ceasefire announcement, but was ready to accept it if Russia also agreed. According to Ravid, the Ukrainian president asked Trump to be informed when the ceasefire would begin, if it was agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.