Sibiga to participate in person at EU Foreign Ministers' meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga will participate in person at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on October 12 in Luxembourg. He will present to his European colleagues the consequences of the latest Russian attacks and the most urgent needs of Ukraine.

The official agenda of the EU Council includes an informal exchange of views with Sibiga before discussing Russia's war against Ukraine and the intensifying hybrid campaign against the EU and its member states. Topics will include support for Ukraine and additional pressure on Russia.

Kiev insists on more air defense and energy aid

Sibiga will focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, financial and military assistance, and protecting energy infrastructure before winter. The Foreign Minister will also talk about the need to develop defense cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

„We will discuss how we can support Ukraine at this difficult stage of Russian aggression in terms of energy sustainability and additional air defense, which Ukraine desperately needs“,

a high-ranking EU representative stated, quoted by „European Truth“.

Among other Ukrainian priorities are strengthening sanctions against Russia, using frozen Russian assets, unblocking Ukrainian food exports and opening new negotiation chapters on joining the EU.

New sanctions against Russia are coming

According to „European Truth“ EU ambassadors have agreed on two new packages of sanctions measures, which foreign ministers must formally approve on 12 October. The list includes 1,646 individuals and organisations.

The ministers will also discuss the possibility of further restricting the movement of Russian diplomats between EU countries. The proposal could go as far as banning them from leaving the country where they are accredited, but a final decision is yet to be made.

The EU Council said the meeting in Luxembourg would be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas. The agenda also includes the situation in the Middle East, the security of the enlarged European Union and current issues, including the situation in Georgia.

During his visit, Sibiga will also hold bilateral meetings with European colleagues and high-ranking representatives of Luxembourg.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, interfax.com.ua