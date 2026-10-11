Iran: US response to talks is insufficient

Iran considers the US response to the conditions set by Tehran for the start of negotiations insufficient. Washington has accepted some of the conditions, but other issues remain unclear, said the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezai in an interview with Press TV.

“The Americans gave us a response. In it, they accepted some of our conditions, but some issues remain unclear. That is why we consider their response insufficient“, Rezai said. According to him, it remains to be seen whether Washington will be able to clarify the contentious issues in order to begin the next stages of the diplomatic process.

Seven conditions and three mediation channels

According to Rezaei, the US has repeatedly conveyed proposals to Iran through intermediaries over the past two months. He named Pakistan, Qatar and Iraq as the channels used by Washington to resume diplomatic contacts.

“We conveyed seven conditions to the Americans and stated that if they do not fulfill them, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened and there will be no negotiations“, Rezaei said.

Earlier, the Iranian representative said that traffic through the strait would remain restricted until the US took practical steps to meet Tehran's demands. The full list of the seven conditions, as well as the content of the American response, have not been made public.

Tehran rejects the old model

Rezaei said that Iran has changed its approach to contacts with the United States and will not return to the previous model of negotiations. According to him, the two sides held three rounds of talks, which Washington interrupted before reaching an agreement.

“Our diplomacy has changed and we will not return to the previous model. In each of the three rounds, the Americans interrupted the negotiations in the middle and attacked Iran“, the council secretary said.

Sources: nournews.ir