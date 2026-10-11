Indian dies after Riyadh airport attack

An Indian national has died from his wounds after the attack on the King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The news was reported by the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, which said it was in touch with the deceased's family.

“We are in touch with the family and will provide all necessary assistance to send his mortal remains home in a timely manner“, the diplomatic mission said.

The death of the Indian national increases the number of victims of the airport attack the previous day. Then 12 people were killed and over 300 were injured. Saudi authorities said that among the injured there were people in serious condition.

New attack on the airport

The new attack on the “King Khalid“ also injured people, reported Agence France-Presse, citing the Saudi Civil Aviation Agency. Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the area of the airport.

After the attack, the Yemeni Houthis officially claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi targets. The spokesman for the “Ansar Allah“ movement Yahya Sariyah said the attacks were carried out in three stages.

He said the attacks targeted Riyadh International Airport, a gas facility and oil refinery belonging to Saudi Aramco, as well as Dammam International Airport.

Escalation of attacks

The Houthis are backed by Iran and are fighting forces supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that intervened in the country's war in 2015.

The latest attacks have hit Saudi Arabia's civil aviation and energy infrastructure. The previous strike on Riyadh Airport caused material damage and temporarily suspended flights. The Saudi coalition described the attack as a war crime and said it would respond decisively.

The Houthis did not provide independent confirmation of the damage to all the targets they targeted. Saudi authorities confirmed the interception of the missile near Riyadh and reported casualties in the new attack.

Sources: bta.bg