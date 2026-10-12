Over 200 aftershocks after Panama earthquake

Over 200 aftershocks have been registered in Panama after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the country on Friday. The tremors continue, but their strength is decreasing, and the intervals between them are increasing, said Nestor Luque, director of the Institute of Geosciences at the University of Panama.

„We have already registered over 200 aftershocks and they continue, but their magnitude is decreasing, and the intervals between them are increasing“, said Nestor Luque.

The earthquake has damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure in the central provinces of the country. According to initial data, nearly 900 homes have been damaged, and at least 27 people have been injured. There were no reports of casualties, but the damage estimate could rise as more remote areas are inspected.

Up to $100 million in recovery funds

The government has declared a state of emergency that will allow up to $100 million in aid. Panama's economy ministry said it would not exceed its 2026 budget deficit target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The United States has pledged $5 million in aid to Panama. A 20-person American team will assist in rescue operations and assess the state of infrastructure, U.S. Ambassador to the country Kevin Marino Cabrera said.

Roads and bridges damaged

President José Raúl Mulino visited the affected areas, where humanitarian aid was delivered. He called for urgent repairs to roads and bridges to facilitate rescue and recovery efforts.

At least 14 bridges were damaged in the provinces of Veraguas and Los Santos. Classes were canceled across the country on Monday.

The earthquake did not affect shipping operations through the Panama Canal, the facility's management said.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com