Magyar: Hungary will not arm Ukraine

Hungary will not provide military aid to Ukraine and will not allow the transit of weapons through its territory. This was stated by Prime Minister Peter Magyar in an interview with the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, quoted by the Hungarian Index.

“Hungary does not want to provide military aid to Ukraine and will not allow weapons supplies to pass through its territory“, the presentation of the interview states. The position is part of Magyar's stated intention to normalize relations between Budapest and Kiev gradually, without Hungary committing to military support.

Agreement on the Hungarian minority

In the conversation, Magyar emphasizes the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. According to him, an agreement has already been signed to settle the issue, but the publications about the interview do not provide details about its content, deadlines or specific legal changes that need to be undertaken by the Ukrainian side.

The topic of the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia has become one of the controversial issues between the two countries. According to Economx, Hungary has insisted that Ukraine guarantee minority rights, and the dispute has temporarily delayed Kiev's accession to the European Union.

Magyar said he intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the interview, the meeting could take place as early as next week in Brussels, but no final date has been announced yet.

Budapest to reduce energy dependence

The conversation also discussed Hungary's policy towards Russia. Magyar said that the country must seek new energy sources and gradually reduce its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

“However, we cannot get rid of energy dependence overnight“, said the Hungarian prime minister, quoted by Economx. He does not specify a specific deadline for the change, but links the process to the need to find alternative supplies.

Sources: index.hu, economx.hu