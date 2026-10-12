Bike Fire near Los Angeles prompts evacuations

A fast-growing wildfire near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, has prompted evacuation orders in four areas and possible evacuation warnings in eight more. The Bike fire has grown to 172 acres - or 172 acres - and is 12% contained, the Associated Press reported.

The fire broke out in the afternoon in the area of Cambria Estates Lane and Ravenhill Road, near the Golden Valley Ranch open space. An earlier estimate put the fire at 230 acres, according to CBS Los Angeles, but subsequent mapping has reduced the estimated area to about 172 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four areas under evacuation order

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for SCL-SULTUS, SCL-MACMILLAN, SCL-NADEU-A and SCL-SANDSOUTH-B. A possible evacuation warning has been issued for SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS, SCL-WOODLAND, SCL-SANDSOUTH-A, SCL-NADEU-B, SCL-FAIROAKSRANCH, SCL-MEDLEYRIDGE, SCL-ROLLINGHILLS-B and LAC-E119-A.

The Angeles National Forest described the fire's behavior as "unpredictable". Los Angeles County firefighters and the Angeles National Forest are involved in the firefighting effort, and aircraft, including a Super Scooper, are being deployed to the operation.

Evacuation center opened

Authorities have set up a temporary evacuation center at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. It can also accommodate small pets.

A separate center has been opened for large animals at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries or damaged buildings, and authorities continue to warn residents to monitor evacuation zones and follow fire and police orders.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, latimes.com