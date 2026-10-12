The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Volodymyr Zelensky does not show the necessary political will to stop the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, this is precisely why US President Donald Trump is talking about the need for the country to have a new leader.

Peskov's comment was related to Trump's statement about a possible change of the Ukrainian leadership. The Russian representative did not name a specific person who could replace Zelensky, nor did he announce an official procedure or decision in this direction.

The Kremlin's position presents the actions of the Ukrainian president as the main obstacle to stopping the conflict.