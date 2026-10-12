Portable battery catches fire during flight, plane makes emergency landing in India

An Indian airline IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad after a portable power bank caught fire in the cabin during a flight from Delhi to Chennai. Smoke was detected in the overhead compartment and the cabin crew used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire.

The flight was 6E 6115. The pilots rerouted the aircraft as per established procedures and it landed safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at around 3:15 pm local time. An airport official said that since the fire had already been extinguished, no priority landing was required.

“Flight 6E 6115, operating the Delhi-Chennai route on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected on a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded immediately and the situation was brought under control,“ IndiGo said. The airline added that a backup aircraft had been arranged to continue the passengers to Chennai.

According to the Hindustan Times, there were 191 people on board. According to DT Next, the plane was carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, or a total of 180 people. The airline did not explain the discrepancy in numbers. Both sources reported that there were no reports of injuries.

Investigating the power bank and damaged luggage

The aviation and airport authorities in Hyderabad are examining the burnt power bank and the luggage from the affected compartment. DT Next reports that the preliminary version is a short circuit, but the final cause is yet to be established. Some of the luggage was damaged.

The case once again raises the issue of carrying lithium batteries on planes. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation recommends that power banks be carried only in hand luggage, not stored in overhead lockers and not used or charged during a flight.

Sources: indianexpress.com, hindustantimes.com, dtnext.in