Ukrainian MP calls for Black Sea shipping deal

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko has called for an agreement to resume shipping in the Black Sea. He told Sky News that a potential energy truce would be “very good news“ but the next step should be ensuring free movement of ships.

The Black Sea is not officially closed, but the war between Russia and Ukraine has severely hampered commercial shipping. The sea route carries oil and grain, which Goncharenko said was of particular importance to Ukraine.

A step-by-step peace plan

The MP said that Ukraine was “desperately in need of peace“ and that last week he proposed a plan to parliament for achieving it in separate stages. According to him, the energy agreement could be the first step, and the agreement on shipping in the Black Sea - the second.

Asked if he trusts US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a possible deal, Goncharenko replied that he very much wants to trust them because the suffering in Ukraine is increasing with each passing day.

Elections under 60-day truce

Goncharenko said that if Russia agreed to a 60-day truce, even though the period is short, Ukraine could organize elections. He stressed that while the war continues, Volodymyr Zelensky is the legitimate president of the country.

The MP from Podulsk, Odessa region, described the situation in Odessa and the surrounding area as very difficult, especially in terms of energy supply.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, news.sky.com