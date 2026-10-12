Montenegro closes EU accession negotiation chapter early

Montenegro is expected to provisionally close Chapter 19 “Social Policy and Employment“ of its EU accession negotiations at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg today, Montenegrin national television RTCG reported. The move comes ahead of the originally set deadline in December.

The progress is the result of reforms in nine areas and alignment with 58 EU directives. The regulatory framework in the field of labor law, social protection, child protection, employment and anti-discrimination has been improved, the Montenegrin Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care and Demography announced.

The ministry emphasizes that the next stage is related to the full implementation of reforms, strengthening institutions and developing social services.

“Our priority remains that citizens can exercise their rights, receive the necessary support in the environment in which they live, and have more employment opportunities“, the ministry states.

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