Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes southern coast of Peru

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the coastal area in southern Peru on Sunday, without causing casualties or material damage, authorities reported, reports News.bg.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was registered at 8:43 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 18 kilometers southeast of the city of Camana, in the department of Arequipa. Its depth was 44.9 kilometers, reports the Associated Press.

The Peruvian Emergency Operations Center reported on social networks that the tremors were felt as light to moderate. Authorities have ruled out a tsunami risk and are assessing vulnerable areas.

Peru is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile (40,000-kilometer) area of volcanoes and fault lines where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

In August, a 6.7-magnitude quake in the Peruvian Andes injured two people and damaged homes, health centers and schools. In July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junin region killed six people and injured 30.

On Friday, a 7.7-magnitude quake struck Panama, also on the Ring of Fire, injuring 27 people.