Germany sends three Tornado fighters to NATO nuclear deterrence exercise

Three German “Tornado“ fighters will take part in NATO's annual nuclear deterrence exercise “Steadfast Noon“, which this year will be hosted by Italy. The maneuvers begin tomorrow and will last about ten days, DPA reported, BTA reports.

The exercise will involve military personnel from 17 countries. The German aircraft are usually based in Büchel, Rhineland-Palatinate.

NATO did not disclose details of the scenario, but said the scale would be similar to last year's, when about 2,000 troops and more than 70 aircraft took part in the maneuvers.

The alliance's nuclear policy chief, Nasima Burrows, said last week that the exercise was intended to demonstrate NATO's readiness and ability to defend its territory. She stressed that no real nuclear weapons would be used. The alliance added that the maneuvers were not related to current events and were not directed against a specific country.

According to military experts, the exercise, which is traditionally held in October, involves practicing the safe transportation of weapons from underground storage to aircraft and their installation on fighter jets. Only dummy bombs without real nuclear warheads are used.