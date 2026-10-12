China sanctions ministers from Paraguay and Belize over their ties with Taiwan

China has imposed sanctions on Paraguay's Information and Communications Technology Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca over the two countries' diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry justified the decision by protecting national sovereignty and security. Beijing says the two politicians have taken "anti-China positions" and insisted that their countries maintain official ties with Taiwan.

The measures include a ban on entry into China, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as restrictions on Chinese citizens and organizations from doing business or cooperating with the sanctioned individuals.

China considers democratically-ruled Taiwan part of its territory, but the authorities in Taipei reject these claims. Paraguay and Belize are among only 12 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with the island.

According to Reuters, the sanctions are likely to have a mostly symbolic effect, as ministers from these countries rarely travel to China. Until now, such measures have mainly been directed against Western politicians who support Taiwan.

The sanctioned departments in Paraguay and Belize, as well as Taiwan's foreign ministry, have not yet commented on the decision. In September, Fonseca met with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and in June, Villate spoke in Paraguay with Taiwan's Vice Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi.

Shortly before the sanctions were announced, the Belizean embassy in Taiwan celebrated 37 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Facebook, saying they looked forward to a "future of growth, new opportunities, and lasting friendship."

Beijing continues to pressure countries with ties to Taiwan to sever ties with Taipei. In 2024, the Pacific nation of Nauru switched to recognizing China, and a year earlier, Honduras severed its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan.