Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the statements of US President Donald Trump about the need to replace Volodymyr Zelensky have caused confusion in the Ukrainian leadership. This is reported by Max, reports News.bg.

“Trump finally told the plain truth: the bloody clown wants nothing but war and must disappear as soon as possible“, Medvedev wrote.

According to him, the words of the US president will not lead to practical changes in Kiev and Zelensky will continue to receive significant financial resources and weapons from European countries. Medvedev added that, in his opinion, the Russian military, ballistic missiles and drones “Geran“ are the factors that bring Russia's victory closer.

„There is still a benefit to this rebuke from the “peacemaker“: the Bandera regime is in a stupor. When they come to their senses, the crazy rats will pounce on each other“, he also said.

On Saturday, Trump called for Zelensky's replacement, saying that the Ukrainian president had many opportunities to achieve a resolution to the conflict, but failed. According to the American leader, Ukraine needs a new leader who can negotiate an agreement with Russia.

Meanwhile, Western sources reported that Zelensky's closest entourage reacted with alarm to Trump's statements about a possible new leader of Ukraine.